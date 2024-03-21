Servicemen released from captivity will be rehabilitated according to Western methods - Ministry of Defense

Soldiers who were in Russian captivity will undergo a full cycle of recovery and rehabilitation, worked out according to Western methods together with foreign specialists.

Deputy Minister of Defense Natalia Kalmykova reported this, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Those released from captivity will be provided with recovery courses in rehabilitation centers. There they will receive medical and psychological assistance. They will also undergo a program of reintegration and recovery measures.

"We are starting joint work on the creation of reintegration centers taking into account both the domestic and foreign experience of partners in rehabilitation and psychological assistance. Ukrainian specialists have been trained with the assistance of Alliance partners.

Therefore, our task is to create the most comfortable conditions for the released defenders of Ukraine and provide them with professional assistance," Kalmykova said.

In the rehabilitation centers, the former prisoners will be provided with support and care from various specialists.

The rehabilitation process will take place with full confidentiality of all personal information and data.

"Such support will also be provided to family members of former prisoners in order to overcome difficult life circumstances and minimize negative consequences."

