Ministry of Justice on mobilization potential among those sentenced to AFU: There are two categories of people, some of them can be drafted

There are about 50,000 people in Ukraine who have a criminal record and have already served their sentences. There are also 26,000 people in prison. Some of them may be mobilized into the Ukrainian army.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olena Vysotska, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"It's very difficult to say how many people this could be. The first category is people who have a criminal record, but they live next door to us, they have already served their sentence and are released. This is about 50,000 people," she said.

According to her, it will be possible to say "after the fact" how many of these people met the criteria for joining the Armed Forces.

The second category, according to Vysotska, is people who are currently serving their sentences in prisons - 26,000 of them.

"The second category is much more complicated, it is an opportunity to involve people who are currently in prison, convicted today, in repelling armed aggression, and this is the mechanism and procedure for their involvement in the Armed Forces," explained the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Justice.

Vysotska believes that there will be a very lively discussion in the Verkhovna Rada during the consideration of the draft law on the mobilization of convicts. It is assumed that those who have already served their sentences will be mobilized without their consent, like all other citizens of military age.

According to the official, the ban on people with a criminal record from being part of the army is an outdated legislative norm from the Soviet Union.

"But today we have very specific conditions - martial law, the need to fill our army. So, of course, it is very logical that free people who are suitable to help the Armed Forces can be drafted without their consent or approval," Vysotska said.

She noted that convicts serving their sentences are eligible for early release upon their application.

"That is their desire, their motivation is mandatory. Otherwise, it is simply not effective for our Armed Forces. That is why their application, their desire, and the mandatory conclusion of a contract is a condition for early release," the official said.

At the same time, the capacity and physical fitness of the prisoners will be taken into account, so that there are no medical contraindications, the Deputy Minister of Justice added.

