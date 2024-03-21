Ukraine needs new draft to army to replace dead and wounded - Chairman of NATO Military Committee Bauer
NATO believes that additional mobilisation in Ukraine is necessary.
This was stated by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer at the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.
"You know that the war is about everyone. Like it or not, it's about people, about the nation, not about new grenades, not about new armoured personnel carriers and tanks. You and we need new soldiers. Soldiers are killed, soldiers are wounded, then we are talking about conscription," he said.
