Ukraine can achieve success, one should not be pessimistic - Chairman of NATO Military Committee Bauer

In 2023, the world was too optimistic. Now he may become too pessimistic, but he should not do so.

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, said this during a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

According to Bauer, pessimists don't win wars.

"If the world was perhaps overly optimistic in 2023, we must not make the same mistake by becoming overly pessimistic in 2024," he said.

Bauer emphasized: if you look at the facts, there is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed.

Watch more: Session of 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum: Urgent military assistance to Ukraine, accession to EU and NATO. Live updates

"The only thing you need... is our help. NATO member countries and many other countries of the world provide unprecedented support to Ukraine, and this has really changed the situation for the better. But Ukraine needs even more support," said the head of the NATO Military Committee.

He noted that the Ukrainian military has fundamentally changed many aspects of modern warfare.

"Faced with a combination of trenches and artillery barrages of the First World War with drones and artificial intelligence of the 21st century, you quickly adapted and fought back. You are a pioneer in innovation, using a combination of Soviet technology with modern Western weapons," Bauer explained.