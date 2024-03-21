Estonia will provide Ukraine with new aid package worth 20 million euros - Pevkur

The aid package will include, among other things, artillery ammunition, anti-tank guns, sniper equipment, and smaller caliber ammunition.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Estonia.

It is noted that Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur announced during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday that his country will send Ukraine the next package of military aid worth 20 million euros.

"The package includes, for example, recoilless anti-tank guns, explosive materials, various projectiles, gas masks, sniper equipment, smaller-caliber ammunition, and more.

We put together the aid package in such a way that Ukraine would benefit from it as much as possible, while not harming the combat readiness of the Estonian Defense Forces," Pevkur said.

Also in the package are 155 mm shells, which is an additional contribution of Estonia to the initiative of the European Union to send one million shells to Ukraine. Estonia's contribution will be partially financed by Denmark. The exact amount of ammunition is not disclosed for security reasons.

Pevkur noted that with the approach of summer, Ukraine first of all needs ammunition, all elements of air defense, as well as spare parts and means of radio-electronic warfare.