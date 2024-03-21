Decisive moment has come in war, it would be terrible historical mistake to allow Russian Federation to win - Chairman of NATO Military Committee Bauer

The "decisive moment" has come in Russia’s war against Ukraine, so the Russian invaders cannot be allowed to win.

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer said this during a speech at the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

Bauer noted that no propaganda can hide the loss of Russians and the coffins on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"There is no propaganda that can find answers to the questions of the families of the dead soldiers. Like no propaganda can hide the truth that Putin has not achieved any of his goals. What if he did? Russian troops do not understand what they are fighting for, and you understand, "he said.

The admiral stressed that it would be a "terrible historical mistake" to let Putin win.

"It would be dangerous for all of us, because the outcome of this war will affect the fate of the whole world," Bauer added.

Read more: Ukraine can achieve success, one should not be pessimistic - Chairman of NATO Military Committee Bauer