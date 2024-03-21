Russia could buy satellite images from Western companies for strikes on Ukraine - Budanov

The Russians could have bought satellite images of Ukraine from American companies to adjust missile strikes.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"All countries buy, including us. This is a purely commercial service. They have used commercial imagery before," he said.

Earlier, The Atlantic, citing a Ukrainian military source, reported that Russia most likely conducts long-range cruise missile strikes using satellite imagery provided by American companies.

According to him, the sequence is clear: a satellite takes pictures of the location, and a few days or weeks later a missile arrives. Sometimes after that, another satellite takes additional images, possibly to check the extent of the damage, the newspaper writes.

"The number of coincidences when photos are followed by strikes is too high to be coincidental," the source said.

At the same time, it was reported that the Ministry of Defense is preparing a mechanism to limit satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory to reduce Russia's intelligence capabilities.

