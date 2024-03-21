Model of "salary" booking is still at stage of interagency discussion - Ministry of Economy

The Ministry of Economy reported that the booking model, including the "salary" model, is under interagency discussion.

This is how the ministry responded to RBC-Ukraine's request, Censor.NET reports.

"As of today, this model of reservations for persons liable for military service for the period of mobilisation and wartime is under interagency discussion, including the feasibility of introducing additional conditions for reservations for persons liable for military service in terms of the amount of their salary and the amount of taxes and fees paid by the enterprise. The draft act of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the introduction of a promising model of reservations for persons liable for military service has not been sent to the interested authorities," the Ministry of Economy said.

They also noted that in order to digitise the mechanism of reservations for persons liable for military service, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the State Tax Service and the General Staff, are developing an electronic reservation model that will provide for the submission of such a list through the "Diia" portal.

As it is known, during martial law in Ukraine, all male citizens aged 18-60 are subject to mobilisation. However, there are employees of critical companies and public authorities who can be exempted from mobilisation.

In particular, the Ministry of Economy considered the possibility of reserving individual entrepreneurs and IT specialists from mobilisation.