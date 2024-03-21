Mobilization in Poltava region is slowing down due to Russian psyop - regional TCR

Mobilization in Poltava region is slowing down due to distrust in the representatives of the Territorial Center for Recruitment (TCR) and Social Support (SS).

Roman Istomin, a spokesman for the Poltava Regional TCR and Suspilne, said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Commenting on the recent video in which a representative of the TCR allegedly beat a man on the street, Istomin said that the man in military uniform had nothing to do with the military commissariat.

"Messages are created and filled with fakes, interpretations and manipulations. For example, "TCRs are corrupt," "TCRs kidnap people," "TCRs beat people both on the streets and in TCR premises," "TCRs send people straight to the front." These are messages from the beginning of the full-scale invasion," he noted.

Istomin added that such fakes are now much less common, but some citizens continue to believe in them. At the same time, the messages provoke distrust of the military and representatives of the TCR. This, in turn, causes conflicts during document checks.

"Conflict situations are a manifestation of the fact that one part of society is against the other. There is a split in society. This is one of the main areas of work of the Russian psyops," explained the spokesman of Regional TCR.