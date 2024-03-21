SSU: Ex-Minister Tabachnyk and ex-head of SRS Vorona convicted in absentia for treason and aiding occupants

Thanks to the SSU’s evidence base, former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk was sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia and former head of the State Registration Service (SRS) Dmytro Vorona to 12 years in absentia. The convicts’ property worth over UAH 200 million was also confiscated.

It is noted that both criminals are hiding in the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, where they conduct subversive activities against our country.



They are in direct contact with Oleg Kozlov, a staff member of the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th FSB Service.



Under his coordination, Tabachnyk regularly provided the occupiers with his own forecasts on the development of the socio-political situation in Ukraine after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Also, on the instructions of the aggressor, he advised the gauleiters Saldo and Balytskyi on the holding of pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied districts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.



Another of Tabachnyk's tasks was to provide local collaborators with "methodological" assistance in reformatting the educational sector according to Russian "standards".



For his cooperation with the occupiers, the ex-minister was appointed an "adviser" to Balytskyi and included in the local branch of Putin's United Russia party.

The investigation found that Vorona was also an adviser to Balytskyi. It was he who prepared an appeal to the head of the Kremlin, in which he proposed to reward the Russian military and collaborators who participated in the seizure of part of the territory in southern Ukraine.



He also helped the invaders create the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation, in particular, to form a "staff" of like-minded people.



He later became a "Russian Senator from Zaporizhzhia region" and moved to Moscow.



In addition, both traitors were involved in numerous cases of looting of local farmers' property and seizure of their enterprises.



Based on the evidence, the court found Tabachnyk and Vorona guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ p. 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

▪️ p. 1 of Art. 111-2 (aiding and abetting the aggressor state);

▪️ p. 2 of Art. 28, part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war).



The trial was held in a special court proceeding in absentia (in the absence of the accused).



"Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring the convicts to justice. The offenders will be found and punished," the SSU added.