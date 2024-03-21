Austria did not support idea of purchasing weapons for Ukraine with profits from frozen Russian assets

Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer said that Vienna is against the idea of using the proceeds of Russia’s frozen assets to finance weapons for Ukraine.

He said this in a conversation with the media before the EU leaders' summit, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

Neghammer said that Austria supports the idea of using these funds to rebuild Ukraine, but is against using them to finance military aid.

"For us as a neutral state, it must be ensured that the money we agree to donate is not transferred for weapons and ammunition. Initially, it was discussed that they would be invested in reconstruction in Ukraine. I consider this proposal reasonable," the Austrian Chancellor said.

