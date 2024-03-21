Ruscists hit Mykolaiv with ballistic missiles: Woman killed, 6 injured (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Mykolaiv, and Russian troops fired ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, Censor.NET reports.

" There was a loud explosion in the city. Ballistics. Mykolaiv residents, please, no photos. We will provide information later," he said.

Vitalii Kim, the head of the RMA, said that a woman was injured in the shelling.

Later, Kim said that 4 people were injured. One woman was killed.

As of 4:25 p.m., the number of victims increased to 6.

See more: Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Mykolaiv. PHOTOS