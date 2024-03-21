Russians donated for drones for DIU right during Putin’s election - intelligence

Most of the people who have donated money for strike and reconnaissance drones for the DIU (Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine) since the start of the international volunteer campaign are Russians.

This was reported by the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

We are talking about the campaign that is currently being organized by Freedom TV channel. Almost 3 thousand people have joined it. Of these, 1538 are Russians, including 200 Muscovites.

Read more: Russia intensifies disinformation campaign to discredit Ukraine in Middle East, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

"It is symbolic that the peak of donations for drones for Ukrainian intelligence officers from citizens of the aggressor state coincided with the so-called "Putin's elections". Instead of participating in the Kremlin's farce, conscious Russians decided to vote with dollars and euros for the sake of the freedom of their country," the DIU said in a statement.

Read more: Port in St Petersburg stops shipping nitrate due to drone attacks - Russian media

Ukrainians who are currently living abroad, as well as Roma in Latvia, Germany, Poland, Moldova, and other countries, have also joined the fundraising.

The fundraising is ongoing.

The required amount is 25 million hryvnias.

Jar: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/35fgFkrftr

Official details of the fee:

Privatbank

Name of the recipient: DIANA PODOLIANCHUK CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

Recipient code: 44788312

Recipient's account: UA133052990000026006026110711

Name of the bank: JSC CB "PRIVATBANK"

Purpose of payment: for the SICH UAV for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine