Ukraine must meet democratic criteria to join EU despite war - EU Deputy Ambassador Duflot

Ukraine must meet the criteria of democracy to join the European Union regardless of the fact that the country is at war, as the assessment of progress cannot be changed depending on the circumstances.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Remi Duflot in a speech at the XVI Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, the political criterion for joining the EU is the stability of institutions that guarantee democracy, the rule of law, human rights and the protection of minority rights.

"Each of these words is important. EU enlargement is a process that is based on your achievements, on an assessment of whether you deserve it. And it depends on the facts, so we need to weigh how each of these concepts is implemented," Duflot emphasized.

He noted that when it comes to the stability of democratic institutions, public control over the government, ensuring pluralism of opinions and a system of checks and balances are very important.

"Regardless of the period we are going through - peace or war - these areas must be followed. We cannot expect that the assessment of the accession process (to the EU - ed.) can be modified depending on the circumstances," said the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

He agreed that not all EU member states are the best examples of democracy.

However, according to Duflot, if we look at it in general, stable democracies are best protected from shocks.

