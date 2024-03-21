ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11171 visitors online
News
312 2

Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and accelerating work on security agreement

зеленський

During a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed continued defense cooperation, including strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

Zelensky said this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We talked about the implementation of the agreements reached during his recent visit to Ukraine to continue defense cooperation, in particular, to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. Mr. Prime Minister was convinced of the need for reliable protection of the sky in Odesa on March 6," he said.

The president also told the Greek prime minister about the morning's Russian missile strike on Kyiv.

"In addition, we agreed to accelerate work on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis on shelling of Odesa: Explosion happened very close to us, we did not have time to take cover

Author: 

Greece (62) Zelenskyi (6737) Anti-aircraft warfare (1535)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 