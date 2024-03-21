Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and accelerating work on security agreement

During a phone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed continued defense cooperation, including strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.

Zelensky said this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We talked about the implementation of the agreements reached during his recent visit to Ukraine to continue defense cooperation, in particular, to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. Mr. Prime Minister was convinced of the need for reliable protection of the sky in Odesa on March 6," he said.

The president also told the Greek prime minister about the morning's Russian missile strike on Kyiv.

"In addition, we agreed to accelerate work on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration," Zelenskyy added.

