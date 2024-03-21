Yatsenyuk to U.S. Speaker of Congress Johnson: World is looking at you, give green light to help Ukraine

Arsenii Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum and Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016, called on U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to unblock aid for Ukraine.

He said this during the 16th annual KSF (Kyiv Security Forum), Censor.NET reports.

He emphasized that the security package for Ukraine is now "stuck" in the US Congress, while receiving this assistance is "one of the most important issues for the Ukrainian people to survive."

"My message to the United States Congress and personally to Speaker Mike Johnson. I was also a speaker. Mr. Speaker, the world is looking at you. You are a faithful Christian, Mr. Speaker, so the Lord is also looking at you. The Ukrainian people are looking at you - those who give their lives," said Yatsenyuk.

The Chairman of the KSF emphasized that Ukraine has a very strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress: "So give the green light," he appealed to Speaker Johnson.

"This is the way to restore the leadership position of the United States as a real leader of the free world. And how to help Ukraine and save it," summarized Yatsenyuk.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum will take place on March 21 and 22.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arsenii Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main international platform for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

