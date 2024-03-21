Foreign Ministers of Visegrad Group are divided in opinion on military aid to Ukraine

The Foreign Ministers of Visegrad Group agreed that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a violation of international law and that Ukraine’s territory should remain within its internationally recognized borders. At the same time, the ministers were not unanimous on military support for Ukraine.

In particular, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky emphasized the need to increase support for Ukraine in all areas, including the military. He emphasized that it is in the interests of the entire region that the Russian army remains as far away from its borders as possible. "Europe is in danger today, and we need to be able to respond to it," Lipavsky said.

He thanked those countries that have joined the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside the EU, including Poland, which has promised a financial contribution, logistical and technical support. The day before, Lipavsky and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski discussed this issue during bilateral talks.

Meanwhile, Slovak and Hungarian Foreign Ministers Juraj Blanar and Peter Szijjarto said that their countries would not supply weapons to Ukraine.

In particular, the Slovak minister stated: "We will no longer make military supplies to Ukraine because we believe that this conflict has no military solution." When asked whether he was ready to negotiate with Russian Minister Sergei Lavrov, Blanar said: "We are very pragmatic, we are not proponent for Russia in any way. But what will we do with Russia if it does not stop? Will we create a new Iron Curtain?"

The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that his country "has not and will not supply any weapons to Ukraine." At the same time, he called statements about sending troops to Ukraine "dangerous."

