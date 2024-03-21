Poland will help supply shells purchased under Czech initiative to Ukraine - Sikorski

Poland will help organize the transportation to Ukraine of artillery shells purchased under the Czech initiative.

The country's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this at a press conference in Prague, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"We are very pleased to contribute not only financially but also to help with logistics so that the ammunition can get to where it is needed," Sikorski said.

Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine

On February 17, during the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel announced 800,000 shells that could be sent to Ukraine. This includes half a million 155 mm caliber shells and another 300,000 122 mm caliber shells found in third countries. On March 12, Sikorski said that the Polish government would make a "significant" financial contribution to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but did not specify a specific amount. Canada, Finland, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Lithuania, and others have already joined the Czech initiative. On March 20, Czech Foreign Minister Lipovsky said that the first batches of artillery would arrive in Ukraine in June.