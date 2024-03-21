Sikorski: Ukraine’s success is now matter of world’s trust in US

If U.S. support for Ukraine were to cease, U.S. allies around the world would take notice and begin to reassure themselves.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with the American TV channel CNBC, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Ukraine's success is now a matter of trust in the United States. And if the US support for Ukraine were to stop, I think that US allies around the world would pay attention to this and start to reinsure themselves," he said.

In this regard, the head of Polish diplomacy appealed to the US Congress to approve aid to Ukraine as soon as possible and "let democracy work."

"I again appeal to Speaker Johnson to allow a vote on it [the bill on aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel] and let democracy work," Sikorski said.