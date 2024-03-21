Defense forces have managed to stabilize situation in eastern Ukraine - Syrskyi in conversation with Chief of French General Staff Burkar

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic Army General Thierry Burcar discussed the situation on the battlefield.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrskyi informed Burkar about the situation on the battlefield. In particular, that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to stabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine.

He also thanked the Government of the French Republic and the French people for their constant and consistent support of Ukraine.

"I also expressed my gratitude for the assistance provided in the training of Ukrainian servicemen in France," he wrote.

See more: Syrskyi met with NATO delegation led by Bauer: Ammunition and air defence - key priority. PHOTO