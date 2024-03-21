During day, Russians shelled Kherson region with drones and artillery: one person was killed and four were wounded

On March 21, the Russian army shelled 4 settlements in the Kherson region. One person was killed and four were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on March 21, 2024, the occupiers attacked:

the town of Beryslav and the village of Kozatske in the Kherson region by UAV.

As a result of the explosives dropped in the city, a woman was hospitalized with mine-blast trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds.

Another man sustained injuries to his back and head and was treated on the spot.

A local resident was injured in the village under similar circumstances.

Occupants shelled Sadove in the Kherson community with artillery. A man sustained a shrapnel wound.

At about 4:15 p.m., the enemy attacked Veletenske. A woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement also identified a dead resident of Kachkarivka as a result of an explosive dropped from a drone on March 20.

Private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged in all settlements.

