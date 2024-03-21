China is preparing to invade Taiwan by 2027 - Head of US Indo-Pacific Command Aquilino
China has been building up its military and nuclear arsenal on a record scale since World War II, preparing to invade Taiwan by 2027.
This opinion was expressed by the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
According to him, despite Beijing's economic problems, its official defense budget has increased by 16% in recent years, to $223 billion. In just three years, the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) has increased the number of fighters by 400 and large warships by 20. Beijing has also doubled its arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles.
"Everything points to President Xi Jinping's order at the PLA meeting to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. The PLA's actions indicate their ability to meet Xi's desired timeline for unification of Taiwan with mainland China by force if ordered to do so," Aquilino said.
He added that the Chinese military is also practicing various tasks related to operations against Taiwan, such as simulating a cordon and gridlock with a sea and air blockade of the island.
"This should concern the whole world," he emphasized.
At the same time, U.S. intelligence believes that China does not want a military conflict over Taiwan, even if it intends to take control of the island.
Bloomberg notes that China's defense budget is still smaller than that of the United States. This month, President Joe Biden proposed an $850 billion Pentagon budget for fiscal year 2025.
