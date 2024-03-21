Defense forces stopped 67 enemy attacks in 6 directions over last day - General Staff

Over the past day, Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 67 times. Enemy attacks were repelled in 6 directions.

"The seven hundred and fifty-seventh day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. Over the last day, 67 combat engagements were registered. In total, the enemy launched 36 missile and 50 air strikes, fired 96 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey buildings and private houses were destroyed and damaged," the evening report said.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Vorozhba, Hrytsenkove in the Sumy region. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Leonivka in the Chernihiv region; Chernatske, Baranivka, Sosnivka, Khodyne, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskryskivka, Katerynivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan and Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of the Defense Forces near the town of Synkivka, Kharkiv region. He carried out an air strike near Nadiia in the Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zapadne, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Spirne, Vesele, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. He also conducted an air strike near Novosadove in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling struck more than 15 settlements, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Hryhorivka, Kalynivka and New York in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Novobakhmutivka and Orlivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhayne, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 24 times. The enemy launched an air strike near Kurakhove in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times, with the support of aviation, near the settlements of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions during the day. Ivanivka, Kherson region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops destroyed 1 artillery unit and 2 enemy air defense systems.

