Support for Ukraine is key topic of EU Council meeting - Rutte

Support for Ukraine will be a key topic of the European Council meeting that started today in Brussels.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Over the next two days in Brussels, there is much to discuss at the European Council meeting. Of course, our continued support for Ukraine is a key topic. The launch of the Assistance Fund for Ukraine is an important resource when it comes to intensifying our efforts. In addition, the fund will help increase EU defense production. We need this not only to support Ukraine, but also to ensure our own security. After all, strong deterrence is the best defense. With this in mind, European defense cooperation is also on the agenda," Rutte said.

As a reminder, a two-day EU summit began in Brussels on March 21. Among the priority issues, EU leaders are considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine and immediate measures to strengthen European defense and security.

