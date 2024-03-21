Orban congratulates Putin on "election victory": says he wants to cooperate with Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has written a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulating him on his "election victory."

The letter was sent on the occasion of the publication of the official results of the "elections" in Russia, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

In the letter, Viktor Orban explained that he was pleased that cooperation between Hungary and Russia is based on mutual respect, which allows for the discussion of important issues even in the current, very difficult geopolitical situation.

"Hungary is on the side of peace; we are convinced that the continuation of the dialogue is a fundamental condition for the speedy establishment of peace," Orban was quoted as saying.

He assured Putin that Hungary is ready to expand cooperation with Russia in areas not restricted by international law, Orban's spokesman Bertalan Hawashi explained the content of the congratulatory letter.