There are several countries that are interested in sending troops to Ukraine - French Ambassador Veyssière

French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière said that there are several countries that are interested in French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea to send troops to Ukraine.

Veyssière emphasized that in France's opinion, there are no red lines now and there is no need to refrain from anything, even if there is a need for the presence of troops in Ukraine.

"We can say that this is not ruled out. For us, this is a very powerful signal that we are strengthening our support for Ukraine. We will not restrain ourselves by any limits," the diplomat said.

He added that for France, in the legal field, Russia is not an enemy, but an opponent that it is not going to attack.

"But we are ready to do everything necessary to support Ukraine. This is what we are trying to do. This is not something agreed upon with our friends and partners. This is what we think, but there are some countries that are interested in these ideas. It is being discussed," the ambassador said.

