EU should accelerate and intensify efforts to help Ukraine, - Head of European Parliament Metsola

The EU should do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives everything it needs for self-defense

This was stated by the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Mecola, following her participation in a meeting of the European Council, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I very clearly expressed the position of the European Parliament to the leaders. We have to do what we have to do to help Ukraine defend itself. This means that we have a collective responsibility, we must accelerate and intensify our efforts to deliver the equipment that Ukraine needs. It is time to move from rhetoric to action. Ukraine acts as a shield for Europe. So we also have a responsibility to act as a shield for Ukraine," emphasized Metsola.

She noted that this position of the European Parliament was reiterated yesterday during a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We must strengthen our sanctions, close all loopholes and ways to circumvent them. We have to take the next step in the process of expansion and use the proceeds of Russian frozen assets. We have to continue with autonomous trade measures, while at the same time protecting our farmers and our domestic market. In this case, time is of the essence," added Metsola.

Read more: Support for Ukraine is key topic of EU Council meeting - Rutte