SAPO was released from subordination to Prosecutor General’s Office and became independent body

On March 21, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office became an independent body and was released from subordination to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

This was reported by Censor.NET

The SAPO explains that this decision was made in accordance with the Law of Ukraine of December 8, 2023 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Other Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Strengthening the Independence of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office."

"The independence of the SAPO means, first of all, new opportunities in the fight against corruption and prospects for overcoming this manifestation in society," the statement said.

It also notes that the launch of the independent anti-corruption prosecutor's office will not affect the investigation of cases under the SAPO's jurisdiction or the support of public prosecution in court in criminal proceedings that are already being heard in court.

