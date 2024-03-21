After month-long pause, Russians put two submarines on combat duty in Black Sea. Level of missile threat is very high - OC "South"

Russians put 2 submarines on alert in the Black Sea. The total salvo of "calibers" is up to 8 missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the OC "South".

"After a month-long pause, the enemy put 2 submarine missile launchers on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total salvo of "Kalibr" is up to 8 missiles. The rest of the enemy ships are at their basing points," the statement said.

The OC "South" command warns that the level of missile danger is very high. They also urge to be attentive to air raid alarms. Take cover quickly and do not neglect your own safety.

