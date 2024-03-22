At least 15 explosions were heard in Kharkiv, there are problems with light

On the morning of 22 March, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv, the enemy struck with ballistic missiles from the Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.

"Currently, there are about 15 explosions in Kharkiv. There are fires at the sites of some arrivals," the statement said.

He noted that due to the power outage at the pumping substations, the city is already experiencing problems with water supply. Also, in the morning, electric transport will not run on the routes - buses will provide transportation under the blackout scheme.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the occupiers had carried out more than 15 attacks on energy facilities. The city is almost completely without electricity. All emergency services are already working.

Read more: Russians launched 8 missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia