Explosions occurred in Dnipro and region, enemy strikes at energy sector

Russians fire rockets at the Dnipro region. Explosions are heard in Dnipro and the region.

Explosions occurred around 5:05 a.m. in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the head of the city's Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. We do not film or post anything on the Internet," he said.

A little later, Vilkul reported being hit.

"Combined attack with enemy missiles and "Shahed". There are hits to critical infrastructure facilities. Where possible, it is better to collect water and recharge gadgets and power banks," the post reads.

At 5:14, explosions were also heard in Dnipro.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, urged people not to ignore the alarm and stay in shelters.

Later, it became known about repeated explosions, and the power went out in the city.

