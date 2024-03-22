ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10965 visitors online
News
11 926 31

There is power outage in Khmelnytskyi region after series of explosions

світло

On the morning of 22 March, explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

Local Telegram channels report that there is a power outage in Khmelnytskyi, Shepetivka, Starokostiantyniv, Krasyliv and surrounding villages. The occupiers are attacking energy infrastructure facilities.

As of now, the air alert in Khmelnytskyi region has lasted more than 5 hours. At night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of "Shahed" attacks.

Read more: Enemy is carrying out largest-scale attack on Ukrainian energy sector in recent times - Halushchenko

Author: 

shoot out (13650) Khmelnytska region (141)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 