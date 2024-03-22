There is power outage in Khmelnytskyi region after series of explosions
On the morning of 22 March, explosions occurred in Khmelnytskyi region
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.
Local Telegram channels report that there is a power outage in Khmelnytskyi, Shepetivka, Starokostiantyniv, Krasyliv and surrounding villages. The occupiers are attacking energy infrastructure facilities.
As of now, the air alert in Khmelnytskyi region has lasted more than 5 hours. At night, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the threat of "Shahed" attacks.
