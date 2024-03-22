Enemy is carrying out largest-scale attack on Ukrainian energy sector in recent times - Halushchenko

The Russian occupiers are attempting to cause a large-scale disruption to the country’s energy system by shelling Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, just like last year.

This was stated by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The goal is not just to damage, but to try again, just like last year, to cause a large-scale disruption to the country's energy system.

Unfortunately, there have been hits and damage to power generation facilities, transmission and distribution systems in various regions," he said.

In addition, one of the power lines supplying ZNPP was cut off due to the shelling.

Halushchenko noted that there are power outages in some regions. Power engineers are already working to restore power supply.

"We are doing everything we can to bring electricity back to people as soon as possible. The enemy cannot intimidate us or break us. We proved it last year, and we will prove it now," the minister added.