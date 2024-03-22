Enemy massively attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, energy facilities were damaged in 4 districts of region. PHOTOS
Russians launched missile attacks on the Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad, and Kamianske districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
"Power facilities in Dniprovsky, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohradsky, and Kamiansky districts were damaged. The blast wave smashed windows in houses. There are interruptions in electricity and water supply. Blackout schedules will be introduced," the statement said.
Yesterday evening the enemy shelled Nikopol once again with heavy artillery. No one was injured.
