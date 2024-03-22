Enemy drone hits energy infrastructure facility in Stryi district, Lviv region, fire starts - RMA

During an air alert, a Russian drone hit an energy infrastructure facility in Stryi district, Lviv region.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military District Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET. reports.

"During an air alert, an occupier's drone hit an energy infrastructure facility in Stryi district. A fire broke out. Firefighters are currently extinguishing it," the statement said.

The head of the RMA added that as of this hour, there has been no information about casualties.

Read more: Ruscists strike massive blow