Ruscists hit Dnipro HPP dam. There is no threat of breakthrough, situation is under control - "Ukrhydroenergo"

Russia launched a missile attack on the dam of the Dnipro hydroelectric power station in Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 22 March.

This was reported by Ukrhydroenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"Early this morning, Russian missiles once again attacked numerous targets across Ukraine, including energy facilities. Unfortunately, the largest hydroelectric power station in Ukraine, DniproHPP in Zaporizhzhia, was hit. The inhumans did not calm down after destroying the Kakhovka HPP and are now trying to create a new environmental disaster by cynically attacking the Dnipro HPP's hydraulic structures and dam," the statement said.

It is noted that the fire at the station is currently ongoing. Emergency services and power engineers are working at the site to overcome the consequences of numerous air strikes.

Ukrhydroenergo assures that there is no threat of a breakthrough. The situation at the dam is under control.

"We will promptly inform you about the consequences and further developments," the company added.