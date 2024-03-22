Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 434,710 people (+870 per day), 6,840 tanks, 10,775 artillery systems, 13,111 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 434,710 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.21.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 434,710 (+870) people,

tanks ‒ 6840 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 13111 (+37) units,

artillery systems - 10775 (+35) units,

MLRS - 1018 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 723 (+2) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 8388 (+23),

cruise missiles ‒ 1953 (+31),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 14,287 (+45) units,

special equipment ‒ 1749 (+8).

