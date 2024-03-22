Rusists fired almost 20 rockets at Zaporizhzhia. It is known about deceased and 8 wounded. PHOTO

The Russian occupation forces struck Zaporizhzhia, firing about 20 missiles in a few hours.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"In a few hours, the enemy fired almost 20 missiles at Zaporizhzhia. They targeted critical infrastructure. They hit only civilian objects," the statement said.

One person was killed and eight wounded.

"Infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and damaged, and traffic at the hydroelectric dam has been blocked. Ten private houses and more than 35 multi-story buildings have been damaged," added Fedorov.

The head of the RMA also made public the consequences of two enemy missile strikes on only one street in Zaporizhzhia.

"At least 2 people are missing. 4 houses were completely destroyed, more than 40 were damaged. Rescuers continue the search operation and help people," he added.





Earlier it was reported that Russians had struck 8 times in Zaporizhzhia. The shelling destroyed 7 houses and damaged dozens more.

Read: About 700,000 consumers lost power as result of Kharkiv shelling