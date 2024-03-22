In Khmelnytsky, it is known about 2 dead and at least 8 wounded as result of shelling - Klymenko. VIDEO

Russian troops strike at Khmelnytsky, killing 2 people and injuring at least 8.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

The Minister made public the moment when a 21-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble of a private house.

Earlier, it was reported that Russians attacked infrastructure facilities in the Khmelnytsky region. The power went out in the Khmelnytsky region.

