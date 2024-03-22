Defence Forces repelled most of enemy’s attacks in Novopavlivka and Bakhmut sectors - General Staff

Over the past day, 74 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 36 missile and 55 air strikes, fired 150 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

Once again, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine on a massive scale. A combined attack with enemy missiles of various types and Shahed UAVs began in the evening of 21 March with the use of attack drones. On the night of 22 March, the Russians launched cruise missiles. Information on the consequences of the attack and the damage caused is being clarified.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Vorozhba, Hrytsenkove in Sumy region; Synkivka in Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Novosadove, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, New York, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

About 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 2 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defence Forces near the town of Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Spirne, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops 25 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 8 times, with the support of aviation, near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops destroyed 1 artillery unit and 2 enemy air defence systems.