Ruscists shelled Donetsk region 17 times: they hit two districts, 2 people died, 2 more were wounded

Russian troops shelled two districts of the Donetsk region, as a result of which 2 people were killed and 2 more were injured.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district.

Krasnohorivka, Antonivka, and Maksimilyanivka were fired upon in the Mariinka district. In Novohrodivka, 2 people were killed and 2 injured. A two-story building was damaged in Hostroma, Kurakhivska district.

Bakhmut district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 10 private houses, 2 high-rise buildings, and an industrial building were damaged. In the Soledar community, Rozdolivka, Vasyukivka, and Minkivka were fired upon.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 17 times during the day. 769 people, including 103 children, were evacuated from the front line.

See more: Russians attack Novohrodivka in Donetsk region: At least one person killed, two wounded. PHOTOS

