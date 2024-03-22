Defense forces of Ukraine can seize initiative in the war if invaders slow down - Pavliuk

Currently, the Russian army is doing everything possible and impossible, using all available resources, to continue offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmyInform, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Russia cannot afford to lose its advantage on the battlefield. Only slowing down their actions will give us the opportunity to seize the initiative," the general said.

Despite constant attacks, the enemy is not having such success as it was with Avdiivka, only some tactical actions of the occupiers have a small success in one direction or another. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine, according to the general, are carrying out appropriate offensive actions, restoring positions, and capturing enemy positions as well.

See more: Over week, 7000 occupiers were eliminated and over 1300 pieces of military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS

"There is still a positional war going on. So far, we cannot gain an advantage. Unfortunately, the enemy has more resources. But everything has its time," said the commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU.