NATO is ready for potential conflict with Russian Federation - Chairman of Military Committee of Alliance Bauer

NATO countries are prepared for a potential direct conflict with Russia. The Alliance has significantly changed and strengthened its positions on the eastern flank.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, in an interview with ArmyInform in Kyiv.

He noted that NATO understood the change in the security situation back in 2014, after the Russian occupation of Crimea. Since 2019, the countries of the Alliance have begun to return to collective security: they have changed their defense strategy, operational planning, and the forces necessary to perform all these tasks.

"Now we all understand that in terms of returning to collective security, time is not on our side. Because the enemy decides when and where they will attack you, and how long the conflict will last. Unfortunately, Ukraine has made sure of this. This means the need for more trained soldiers, more capabilities, more stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, and an improved command and control system.

Are we ready? Answer: Yes! This is our main task - to be ready. If it happens today, then you will have to fight with what you have. It's always a combination of being ready for today and at the same time improving capabilities for the future," the admiral explained.

When asked about readiness on NATO's eastern flank, where the potential threats are the highest, he recalled how the Alliance expanded its presence in the Baltics in 2016, and with the start of a full-scale war - in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria.

"Now we have eight such combat groups with the number of a battalion, which, if necessary, can be combined into a brigade. The relevant countries are constantly working on this mechanism. If more are needed, then we will consider it. But for now, this is enough," he said. Bauer.

He added that modern warfare also has other dimensions, such as cyberspace or attacks in space, and Russia has ways to exert influence in the Arctic, in the western Atlantic Ocean, in Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Black Sea.

"It would be unwise to focus only on the eastern flank because the Russians are not only there. They are everywhere. And that is why NATO constantly monitors their actions and reacts accordingly if necessary," added Rob Bauer.

He also noted that he is not too worried about the prospects of increased threats from Russia after the "re-election" of Vladimir Putin, because the war against Ukraine has weakened Russia, and the replenishment and modernization of its troops will be complicated by Western sanctions.

"We see that Russia has the ability to produce a significant amount of weapons, but its quality has been constantly decreasing since the beginning of the war. They have certain plans, but they are at war, so they need a lot of time. It will not be easy for them," - summed up the head of the Military NATO Committee.

