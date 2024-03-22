There were two direct hits to DniproHES, and HPP-2 was severely damaged

DniproHES suffered "serious damage". There were two direct hits to the station - HPP-1 and HPP-2. It is not yet known whether HPP-2 will be restored.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Radio Liberty", the head of "Ukrhydroenergo", Ihor Syrota, said this.

"As of today, we are losing the plant. HPP-2 is under threat, we don't know how much and at what capacity it will be able to operate. It is because of the hit, because two missiles came in a direct hit on HPP-2," he said.

Syrota stressed that one pillar was hit and crane beams were broken.

"That is, HPP-2 is in a critical condition, and HPP-1 is also out of commission. That is why we are taking all measures to, say, raise the gates and release water, so, unfortunately, through the station we will not be able to work this water," said Syrota.

He also noted that the machine room and electrical equipment will have to be completely restored.

"We will calculate the consequences during the day and understand what had happened. And whether it (HPP-2 - EP) will be able to operate. And if it does, it will be either in a limited mode or not at all for a certain period of time," said Syrota.