"When will Yermak, Tatarov, Tymoshenko, Shurma be fired as result of journalistic investigations?" - Kyiv City Council member Bilotserkovets addressed "servants of people". VIDEO

The authorities have not responded to journalistic investigations into corruption among representatives of the "Servant of the People".

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by a member of the Kyiv City Council, co-chair of the "Vitali Klitschko UDAR" faction, Dmytro Bilotserkovets, demanding to fire those involved in high-profile scandals - Shurma, Tatarov, Yermak and others.

"Will there be an appeal from the 'servants of the people' to the President's Office, to the President of Ukraine regarding the investigations of Bihus, Tkach on Shurma, Tatarov, MPs from the 'Servant of the People'? Or are double standards the norm for you? Tell us about Shurma, Tymoshenko, Tatarov, Yermak. When will there be a result? When will they be released?" - Bilotserkovets addressed the "servants of the people".

He recalled that after an investigation into the family wealth of "Kyiv Metro" director Viktor Brahinskyi, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko fired him in two hours.

"There is a result in Kyiv, but you do not have it in the presidential vertical," Bilotserkovets stressed.

Earlier, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov noted that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko dismissed Viktor Brahinskyi from his post as director of the "Kyiv Metro" in two hours after a story by Bihus.info about his family's property. This is a good example for the Presidential Office and the "servants of the people" who do not dismiss bribe-takers and corrupt officials even after scandals with absolute proof, Butusov said.

