Russian Federation is creating group of more than 100,000 people for possible offensive in summer - Pavliuk

The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk said that Russia may have some forces for offensive operations in the summer.

He announced this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Liga.

According to him, the group is formed not necessarily for an offensive, but to replenish current losses.

"But there is a possibility that by the beginning of summer, they may have some forces for offensive operations in one of the directions. These are conditional forecasts," Pavlyuk noted.

He noted that the Defense Forces will do everything possible to inflict maximum losses on the enemy and allow new forces to enter the battle.

"But we are preparing for any development of the situation," added the commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU.