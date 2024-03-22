ENG
For Russia, "SMO" has already become war. Russian Federation cannot allow existence of state on its borders that wants to "take Crimea away from it" - Peskov

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov said that the so-called "special military operation" has already become a war for the Russian Federation.

"We are in a state of war. Yes, it started as a special military operation, but as soon as this group was formed there, when the collective West became a participant in this on the side of Ukraine, for us it has already become a war. I am convinced of this. And everyone should understand this for your internal mobilization," said the Russian dictator's spokesman.

According to Peskov, Russia cannot allow the existence of a state on its borders that "has a documented intention to use any methods to take Crimea from it, not to mention the territory of new regions."

