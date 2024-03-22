ENG
Air raid warning may not work in Kharkiv due to power outages

Due to power supply problems in Kharkiv, the air raid alarm may not work.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Due to power outages, air raid alerts will be sent via sound notification to mobile phones," the statement said.

Also, employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police will notify citizens through loudspeakers and walkie-talkies as they drive around the city.

Earlier it was reported that about 700,000 consumers lost power as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv.

