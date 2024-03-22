Part of brigades was withdrawn from front. Main task is creation of new groups - commander of Ground Forces Pavliuk

Part of the Ukrainian brigades was withdrawn from the front to the recovery areas. Ukraine emphasizes the morale of soldiers and the creation of new strike groups.

The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the work is carried out according to plan, and the main task is the moral and psychological state of the troops and the creation of new strike groups.

"Partners understand that Russia will not stop if Ukraine is defeated. This country lives in an external conflict. There were very few periods when Russia was not at war with someone. There are many people who have smelled blood, but Moscow will not let them back, as it will lead to a collapse," Pavliuk said.

He noted that all Western militaries understand that a NATO country will be next if Ukraine falls.

"They are doing everything possible to help, but, unfortunately, the allocated financial resource does not allow us to fully cover our needs," the military commander said.