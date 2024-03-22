Freezing of war is neither possible nor desirable - Bundeswehr Inspector General Breuer
German Armed Forces Inspector General Carsten Breuer warned against freezing the war in Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"Freezing the war implies the consent of both sides. The current military situation in Ukraine makes it impossible to consider the freezing of the war neither possible nor desirable," he said.
He emphasized that, moreover, there is hardly a frozen conflict in the world that would not flare up again.
Earlier, the leader of the German SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich, said during a debate in the Bundestag that it was necessary to freeze the war in Ukraine.
